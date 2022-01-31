Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has tested positive for coronavirus just hours after she appeared in the House of Commons without a face covering to support the Prime Minister during his 'partygate' statement.

Ms Truss, who is the MP for South West Norfolk, announced on Twitter on Monday night that she had tested positive and would be working from home as she isolates.

She had been due on a visit with Boris Johnson on Tuesday, for a meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky amid rising tensions with Russia.

Liz Truss was on the government front bench supporting the Prime Minister during his statement on the Sue Gray report Credit: UK Parliament/PA

Earlier, Ms Truss announced plans for legislation with new powers to sanction individuals and businesses linked to the Russian state ahead of the visit.

In the Commons she sat next to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who was wearing a mask, and Home Secretary and Essex MP Priti Patel, who was not.

Ms Truss then later attended a meeting open to all members of the parliamentary Conservative party where the PM addressed MPs and peers to rally support after what was described as a “difficult day”.

The government lifted Plan B regulations that required the wearing of face masks in places like shops and cinemas last week but the official health guidance says people should "consider wearing a face covering in crowded, enclosed spaces."

Liz Truss is seen as one of the leading candidates within the Conservative Party to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister should he be forced out of office.