A man who assaulted 12 police officers in a string of offences that also included criminal damage and weapons charges has been jailed.

Matthew Morley, 25, attacked the officers in three separate incidents in September and November of last year.

He was jailed for a year and six months after admitting a total of 20 offences, said Northamptonshire Police.

In the first, an incident in Rushden, Northamptonshire on 6 September, he was charged with assault by beating against four police officers.

Police had been called to reports that Morley, of Kestrel Lane, Wellingborough, was under the influence of a substance.

He resisted their attempts to take him to hospital, however, spitting at them before biting one of the officers on the wrist, causing broken skin and bleeding.

On another occasion in Rushden, on 26 September, Morley assaulted three people, caused criminal damage to a car, assaulted five police officers, and was found to be in possession of a bladed article.

On November 13, he caused criminal damage to two cars and assaulted a further three police officers during an incident in Station Road, Rushden.

In victim personal statements, officers described feeling “violated” by the attacks.

“I do not expect to get assaulted in any walk of life and especially whilst I am carrying out my work as a police officer,” said one.

“I always wanted to do good in my life, hence why I joined the force to help people.”

Supt Adam Ward of Northamptonshire Police welcomed the sentence handed down to Morley.

“No one comes to work to be assaulted and this applies to police officers as much as it applies to anyone else," he said.

“I hope he uses this time in prison to reflect on his actions in order to make better choices when he is released.

“Being assaulted will never be seen as ‘part of the job’ and we will pursue anyone who lays a finger on any of our officers in this force."