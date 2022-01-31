The chief constable of Norfolk has moved to reassure residents after the launch of the county's third murder investigation in a week.

Eighteen-year-old Joe Dix died on Friday night after being stabbed in Norwich and police have since stepped up reassurance patrols around the area of Vale Green in the city. A man and woman arrested in connection with the death have since been released under investigation.

His death follows two unrelated deaths in the west of the county the previous weekend.

Lauren Malt, 19, died in West Winch after being hit by a car on Sunday evening, the same night that Matthew Rodwell died following a disturbance in Downham Market.

Norfolk's chief constable Paul Sanford stressed that the three deaths were completely unrelated.

“Over the past five years we’ve averaged less than eight homicides a year, so for us to have three in the space of seven days really is unprecedented," he said.

"There will be a significant number of officers both visible and plain-clothed on patrol in the area over the coming days to offer reassurance."

Two men have been charged with Mr Rodwell's murder, and a man has also been charged with the murder of Ms Malt.

Mr Sanford added: "The incidents are not linked in any way. We have a dedicated team working on this investigation and would appeal to anyone with information to get in contact to help with our enquiries.

"We will ensure we do our utmost to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice. Our thoughts are with all of those affected by these crimes."

A post-mortem examination carried out on Sunday established Mr Dix's preliminary cause of death as significant blood loss as a result of stab wounds.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses.