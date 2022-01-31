A teenager has been jailed for at least 16 years for murder after stabbing another teenage boy to death.

Alfie Pride, now 18, attacked 17-year-old Lewis Wenman with a knife in Milton Keynes on 7 November 2020 after the pair were involved in an altercation.

Pride, formerly of Broughton, Milton Keynes, had denied murder but was convicted by a jury at Aylesbury Crown Court and sentenced on Monday to life with a minimum term of 16 years at Coventry Crown Court.

On the day of the murder, police were called to Springfield after reports of an altercation which had taken place in Tyburn Avenue.

Lewis sustained stab wounds and was taken to hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police set up forensics tents at the scene. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Ch Insp Stuart Blaik of the Thames Valley Police Major Crime Unit, said: “Lewis’s death was completely unnecessary, without justification and occurred through no fault of his own.

"It was established in the trial that neither Lewis or any of his friends were carrying knives at the time of his death.

“Lewis lost his life in front of two friends who tried to save him, as well as attending police officers and ambulance crews.

“This case demonstrates yet again the consequences of carrying and using knives. If Pride had not been carrying a knife that day, Lewis would still be alive.

“His death has had a devastating impact on his family and friends, who have shown incredible bravery since this tragic incident. Nothing can bring Lewis back, but I hope that today’s sentencing will help as they continue to move on with their lives.”