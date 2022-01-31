Play video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Victoria Lampard

A great-grandfather who walked more than 4,000 miles in 2021, has already got another 300 miles under his belt in time for his 88th birthday.

Gordon Adams' penchant for walking started at the beginning of 2021 as way to keep himself healthy during the various coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions.

"I thought 'What's the best thing to build up the immunity of your body?' And I think it's plenty of fresh air and it's also plenty of exercise. I thought if I walked for four hours a day, that's 12 miles," Mr Adams told ITV News Anglia.

"I've pushed myself and gradually I've managed to walk more and more and more and I feel 10 years younger than I did, at least 10 years younger than I am."

When his family realised he had clocked up 4,000 miles, they suggested he could use his daily perambulation to raise money for a worthy cause.

Gordon has been ringing the bells at St Mary's since he was 10 Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Adams chose to focus his energy on St Mary's Church, where he had been ringing the bells since he was 10 years old.

Every step he has taken since the start of January has been to help the church, which has been very well received.

"He's a splendid chap. People know Gordon now and he goes out twice a day on his walks so people have got to know him and have a chat with him," said Richard Hart, the chairman of the Friends of St Mary's.

The group are grateful to Mr Adams for his efforts already as he has managed to raise £1,500 so far this year.

St Mary's Church, Haverhill Credit: ITV Anglia

Walking has lead to some unexpected bonuses for him, like making new friends in the town.

Claire Buckle also took up walking during lockdown and found a new passion in caring for hedgehogs, and raising money for the Suffolk hedgehog hospital.

"It's great to find somebody with the same hobby as mine with walking constantly for three hours at a time and I think Gordon is such an inspiration," she said.