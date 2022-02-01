Two arrested over fatal Norwich stabbing of Joe Dix as police make fresh appeal

Joe Dix was stabbed in Vale Green on 28 January. Credit: Family photo

A man and a boy have been arrested and are being questioned by police over the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Norwich.

Joe Dix was stabbed in Vale Green at around 7pm on Friday.

A 17-year old boy is being questioned on suspicion of murder and a 21-year old man is being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The pair are being held at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

The arrests come as Norfolk police make a fresh appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Phil Gray said: "We are keen for the public to still provide us with information following the latest arrests and urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch."

