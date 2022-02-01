He was meant to be the homegrown hero spearheading Norwich City's Premier League survival bid, but Todd Cantwell's Canaries' career is now all but over after he sealed a deadline day move to Championship side Bournemouth.

As part of the agreement, the Cherries have the option to make the deal permanent in the summer for a fee of £11m if they go on to secure promotion to the Premier League.

It marks a sad end to Cantwell's time at Carrow Road, with the Dereham-born midfielder having progressed through the club's academy to eventually become a key player in the first team.

His impressive displays in the Premier League two seasons ago had attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, but after a move didn't materialise, he stayed at Norwich and helped them win the Championship the following campaign.

However, he fell out of favour under head coach Daniel Farke this season, and even after Farke's sacking in November, has been unable to force his way back in the squad on a consistent basis under new boss Dean Smith.

Perhaps fittingly, his last appearance for the club ended with him storming down the tunnel after he was substituted during December's 2-0 defeat against Aston Villa - a stark reminder of how things have turned sour so quickly.

Just why things deteriorated in the manner they did is likely to remain private, but there's no doubt that Cantwell has the talent to become a force to be reckoned with again - albeit probably not with his boyhood club.

The 23-year-old will now be hoping a change of scenery helps him to get his career back on track, although many Norwich fans will be disappointed that it had to end this way.

Two in, one out at Peterborough United

Siriki Dembélé celebrates scoring for Peterborough United. Credit: PA

One of Cantwell's new teammates at Bournemouth will be winger Siriki Dembélé who also completed a deadline day switch from Peterborough United.

The 25-year-old has been one of Posh's standout players in the Championship this season but had made it clear that he saw his future elsewhere after handing in a transfer request.

The blow of losing Dembélé was softened somewhat by the return of Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown who signed up for a third loan spell at the Weston Homes Stadium, while Posh also managed to secure a loan deal for Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson.

Meanwhile, Luton Town are likely to have a new man between the sticks for their game against Swansea City on Tuesday night, after they sold goalkeeper Simon Sluga to Bulgarian club Ludogorets and replaced him with Aston Villa's Jed Steer on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Midfielder Glen Rea also departed Kenilworth Road, joining League One promotion chasers Wigan Athletic on loan.

Trio join MK Dons promotion push

Matt Smith spent the first half of the season on loan at Hull City in the Championship. Credit: PA

It was also a busy close to the window for MK Dons who signed three new players to boost their promotion charge in League One.

Midfielders Matt Smith and Dan Kemp both joined on permanent deals from Manchester City and Leyton Orient respectively, and the Dons also managed to snap up Aston Villa full-back Kaine Kesler on loan.

Cambridge United were another team who secured a loan deal for a promising Premier League youngster with Brighton and Hove Albion's Swiss striker Lorent Tolaj joining until the end of the season.

There were no further incomings at Ipswich Town after the signings of Christian Walton, Tyreeq Bakinson and Dominic Thompson earlier in the window, but the Blues did allow midfielder Rekeem Harper to head out on loan to Crewe Alexandra.

Signings galore for Colchester United

Bez Lubala was one of two deadline day arrivals at Northampton Town. Credit: PA

In League Two, Colchester United took their tally for the window to 10, including three new arrivals on deadline day.

Young defender Camron Gbadebo joined on a permanent deal from Manchester City, and the U's also signed two players on loan, with Bradford City goalkeeper Sam Hornby and Aston Villa winger Tyreik Wright both agreeing temporary moves to Essex.

Northampton were also very active, signing Bez Lubala on loan from Blackpool and striker Louis Appere from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee, while Ipswich Town left-back Bailey Clements was the sole arrival at Stevenage.