A lifeboat crew has been left stranded with no access to the sea for the fourth time in a year as storms batter the coastline, destroying sandy cliffs and washing pieces on to the beach.

The sloping access to the beach at Hemsby lifeboat station, in Norfolk, was washed away by Storm Corrie, the second storm to rip through the UK in one weekend.

In nearby Winteron, a section of double-yellow-lined road was swept on to the sand.

The life-saving crews have voiced their anger while seaside residents once again called for better coastal defences to be installed, arguing that their pleas for help are being ignored.

"We were here a month ago and now we're back again," Dan Hurd, coxswain of Hemsby Lifeboat, told ITV News Anglia.

"This needs sorting now."

The crew has appealed for donations of building materials to help reconstruct their access ramp to the beach.

Hemsby lifeboat station, Norfolk Credit: ITV News Anglia

Along the coast, Lance Martin has become known as the 'King Canute' of Hemsby.

His home is the only one left on the cliff edge on The Marrams.

But he has now lost six metres of the sea defences he put in to protect his clifftop home.

He said: "It does get a bit stressful, but I still sleep at night and we did all that we could to mitigate anything like this. I'm still standing, whereas up and down the beach you can see how much it has cut into the cliff."

Lance Martin's property is getting closer to the cliff edge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Frustration is growing along the coast, with a strong message to the local council and the government.

Mr Martin said: "Please pull your fingers out, get this planning permission and funding in place and protect not just me but the fantastic community that is behind me."

Mary Clapham from Hemsby said: "Seeing the tide keep coming in is very scary. I don't want to move. "

"You can hear it thundering sometimes, it's horrible, it's frightening. But if it happens, it happens."

In Winterton more of Beach Road has collapsed onto the sand with a section of tarmac visible, its double yellow lines sitting on the sand.

Amanda Goffin was born in Winterton and said the changes over the last three decades had been "incredible".

A plea for sea defences has been carved into the cliffs Credit: ITV News Anglia

"There used to be hundreds of metres down on to our beach.

"To see the cafe gone, the fishing huts, is just madness. Last night I visited and just had a peep over the edge and there is a piece of tarmac, double yellow lines."

"It's just been let go. We're losing our beautiful coastline."