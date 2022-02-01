Suffolk MP Peter Aldous has called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign as he revealed he had submitted a letter of no confidence to the 1922 Committee.

Writing on Twitter, the MP for Waveney said he had made the decision "after a great deal of soul-searching".

It follows the prime minister's statement in the Commons in response to a report written by civil servant Sue Gray, who investigated allegations of government gatherings in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Ms Gray's report found there had been a "failure of leadership" in Number 10 under his watch.

Mr Aldous, who has previously voiced dissatisfaction at the government's handling of the allegations, wrote: "After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign.

"It is clear that he has no intention of doing so and I have therefore written to the chairman of the 1922 Committee of Backbench Conservative MPs, advising him that I have no confidence in the prime minister as leader of the Conservative Party.

"I have never taken such action before and had hoped that I would not be put in such an invidious position.

"Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the government and the Conservative Party."

The Met Police on Monday revealed it was reviewing more than 300 images and over 500 pages of information, as part of its criminal investigation into potential rule-breaking on Downing Street.

Mr Johnson addressed his backbench MPs last night in an attempt to ward off the threat of a coup.

If the chair of the 1922 Committee Sir Graham Brady receives 54 letters of no confidence from MPs, it would trigger a leadership contest - though the number of letters submitted so far remains a closely-guarded secret.