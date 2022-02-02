Play video

Watch Rob Setchell's report for ITV News Anglia

A former Olympian says his new career as a photographer only took off when he started taking pictures of dogs in mid-air.

Nigel Wallace, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, competed in the 1992 Olympics in target shooting and also won medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Since putting down his air rifle, he has found a new hobby shooting with his camera.

Three years ago he turned it into a career and started photographing dogs to make a living.

However, it was only when he began specialising in photos of "flying" dogs that his business hit new heights.

Mr Wallace said: "People do love the jumping and the running ones.

"Each run the dogs do something different. Either both of their ears are up, or one ear is down, or they've got a really weird expression, or if they've got a big tongue it's wrapped around their face.

"It creates a real comedy moment and element for it. It's almost like you can reach into the photo and stroke the dog themselves."

Nigel Wallace's dog Darcy photographed leaping over a log. Credit: Nigel Wallace

Mr Wallace had a 35-year career with BT before taking up dog photography.

He said he decided to change career after being diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and then getting the all-clear.

"My goal is just to be happy," he said. "To spend time outside with my dog and with other people's dogs, creating great images for them.

"It will make them smile every time they walk past it.

Photographer Nigel Wallace specialises in taking pictures of dogs in mid-air. Credit: Nigel Wallace

"Whether it's hanging in their lounge, bedroom or another part of their house, they'll always smile when they walk past it and remember the day we did the shoot."

Mr Wallace has now photographed hundreds of dogs and says his former days as an Olympic target shooter helped him hone his skills behind the camera.

"The concentration, for sure," he said. "The concentration of looking through the lens on the camera - as opposed to looking through the sights.

"And quick reflexes, especially with the dynamics, because the dogs won't necessarily run in a straight line."