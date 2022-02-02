Play video

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said she can still feel the presence of her father “in everything” around her, as the family marked the first anniversary of the fundraiser's death.

The veteran inspired hope during the first national Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, raising £38.9m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

He died on February 2 last year with coronavirus.

Before his death, he and his family, from Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, set up the Captain Tom Foundation to support causes close to his heart, which his family are continuing with.

The first Captain Tom Day will be held in June, aiming to empower older people.

Reflecting on the anniversary of her father’s death, Hannah Ingram-Moore said: “When we first asked my father to live with us, it was so he wouldn’t be by himself.

“What we didn’t expect was the richness of living in a multi-generational household. He was so needed in our family.

“We all really valued his opinion and would constantly ask for his thoughts on everything from business decisions to questions about schooling for the children or how to mend the lawnmower.

“Quite a lot in the past year I’ve thought ‘I wish I’d asked him that!’ or ‘He would have known how to sort this out!’

“Because he became the world’s grandfather, I can continue to see and feel him in everything. That has been magical.

“On the other hand, there’s not a day that goes by where I don’t think about and miss him.

“It is very important to our family that the Captain Tom Foundation continues his wonderful legacy by celebrating our ageing population and connecting the generations, just as he did.”

Captain Sir Tom Moore Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

Sir Tom’s grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, 18, said: “One of the best things about living with my granddad was our friendly banter about really small daily amenities.

“Our rooms were next to each other and we were always the last ones up so we’d go into each other’s rooms each night to battle over who would put the alarm on for the morning.

“What I miss most is not having an extra member of the family around to talk to and laugh with. He was like a second father to me and taught me so much.

“I always remember him saying that if you can make someone smile each day then you’ve left a good mark on the day. He certainly did that.”

The veteran’s granddaughter, Georgia Ingram-Moore, 13, said: “Grandpa moved in with us just before I was born so he was always there.

“We spent so much time together, playing with the dogs and growing things in the greenhouse.

“We would read, colour, stamp and stick together. I loved spending time with him because he was so kind and patient with me as the youngest in the family!”

