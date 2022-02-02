Norfolk and Suffolk are to be offered more devolved powers and funding from Westminster - if they agree new deals which could include elected county mayors.

They are among the first of nine areas to be invited to agree a Mayoral Combined Authority deal as part of the government's Levelling Up plan.

It is described by the government as "the largest devolution of power from Whitehall to local leaders across England in modern times".

The plans have been welcomed in some parts - but beyond Norfolk and Suffolk, there has been criticism from areas which say the urgent issues facing their communities have not been addressed.

Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks said: “We are hugely ambitious for Suffolk, so to be one of the few areas in the country to be offered a county deal is a fantastically welcome opportunity. I am delighted.

"We are eager to enter the next phase of negotiations with government to develop our county deal. We intend to secure maximum benefits and investment for Suffolk.

"This deal is the result of an ongoing dialogue to promote Suffolk to central government strongly supported by our MPs and the partnership working with district and borough councils."

Suffolk County Council has welcomed the chance to negotiate with the Government over a new devolution deal. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It is hoped a new London-style devolution deal in Norfolk and Suffolk could help replicate the success of other local leadership mayors such as Andy Street in the West Midlands, Ben Houchen in Tees Valley and Andy Burnham in Greater Manchester.

It is not the first time Norfolk and Suffolk have been offered greater powers and money if they have a directly elected mayor.

In 2016 the offer was rejected because it would have seen just one mayor oversee both counties.

This time around the offer from the government suggests there would be separate mayors for Norfolk and Suffolk.

Norfolk has been invited to negotiate a devolution deal with the Government has part of its Levelling Up agenda. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Meanwhile, the leader of Cambridgeshire County Council said the county has been ignored by the Government's White Paper.

Cllr Lucy Nethsingha, Leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, said: "Having finally got to see some of the Levelling Up White Paper, I am disappointed.

"There is very little on offer here for Cambridgeshire. There is nothing recognising the urgent nature of the serious skills shortages which are causing major problems for business in our area.

"The Levelling Up agenda is supposed to be Boris Johnson’s answer to the loss of huge amounts of investment money which was available via the European Union.

"The money promised today doesn’t come close to replacing the funding which would have been available had we still been members of the EU.

"Not only does this not replace lost infrastructure funding, but some of the funding and central government investment which had been promised to our area has been withdrawn."

