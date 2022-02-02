A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Chelmsford.

Police officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Tennyson Road, shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

Paramedics tried to save the life of a woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, said Essex Police.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Det Ch Insp Scott Egerton, from Essex Police, said: “We are at the early stages of our investigation and are working to build a picture of what happened yesterday.

“This incident took place in a residential area so I know it’s likely to cause concern for those living nearby but we have made a quick arrest and do not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

“There will continue to be a visible police presence in the area throughout today.

“If you have any concerns or any information please come and speak to one of our officers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police online at www.essex.police.uk, call 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.