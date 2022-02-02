A Norfolk man who worked in schools has been charged with sexual offences against children.

Jonathan Clarke, 31, was arrested in January following an investigation into a social media account and concerns over children being incited to engage in sexual acts.

The school where he worked has warned parents to check their child's smartphones and social media accounts and to report any concerns to Norfolk Police.

The offences relate to incidents between December 2019 and January 2022 against four victims and are believed to have taken place online.

Police have been in contact with the parents of the children involved.

Norfolk Police said Clarke was charged with three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, two counts of sexual communications with a child, one count of blackmail and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Senior Investigating Officer Dave McCormack from the force said: “Our priority is to safeguard and protect children and all the relevant and necessary measures are in place for those involved.

“We understand news of these allegations will cause concern among parents and the local community.

"We would encourage anyone to report concerns or suspicions they may have to police by calling 101 and ask to speak with a member of the Safeguarding Children Online Team.

“These offences are treated with the utmost seriousness, investigated thoroughly and sensitively.”

Clarke, of Highview Close, Blofield, is due to appear before Norwich Crown Court Friday, 11 February.

Police are working with the NSPCC and have commissioned a helpline to provide support to children and their families in relation to this investigation.