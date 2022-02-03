Police have identified a 19-year-old Canadian woman who was found dead in Chelmsford, as they charged a man with her murder.

Ashley Wadsworth, from Vernon in British Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene in Tennyson Road in the city.

Essex Police said officers were called to reports of a disturbance at an address in the road shortly after 4pm on Tuesday.

Police have not given Ms Wadsworth's cause of death.

A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene and has been charged with her murder.

Jack Sepple, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

> Rikki Neave's mother Ruth denies bragging of being 'high priestess of the occult'

> Dramatic pictures show fire ripping through historic 11th-Century church