Patients desperate for dental treatment queued for hours in the dark in the hope of seeing an emergency dental charity which set up in a van in a Suffolk car park.

Dentaid, which is staffed by volunteer dentists and dental nurses, was offering free dental treatment to people in Leiston, a town without an NHS dentist.

The charity was originally set up to serve the poorest communities around the world, but has found more and more demand from the UK as rising living costs hit families and more dentists leave the NHS to go into private care.

In Leiston, the queue began to form at 5am. Among those to join was Danny Goodchild, who said he has been suffering with a broken tooth for some time, but had not been able to see a dentist.

He said it was "crazy" he was getting treatment in a van in a car park.

"Unfortunately there's nowhere around here," he said. "No local dentists for emergencies, so I've been in a lot of pain.

"I've had a tooth infection which went into an ear infection with an abscess. More than likely I've got to have two teeth out, depending on the x-ray of the wisdom tooth.

"It's really nice because I've had the injection to numb the area and I've got no pain for the first time in a very long time, so that feels good.

"If I was able to see someone sooner they probably would've been able to save my tooth.

"So now I'm at this point to hopefully have it extracted... in a van.

"It's ridiculous, but needs must. Unfortunately with things as they are now, it is what it is."

People needing dental treatment turned up early in Leiston in Suffolk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Dentaid was originally set up as an overseas charity to provide dental care to the poorest communities around the world.

However, since Covid the charity says demand in the UK has "sky-rocketed" and they now operate four mobile units, with plans for a fifth.

It comes against the backdrop of record numbers of NHS dentists leaving to go into private care - more than 2,500 in the last year, according to figures from the BBC Shared Data Unit - with many arguing they have no option but to do so to make ends meet.

Jill Harding, from Dentaid, said: "We've come here today to provide outreach dental care for people who are suffering toothache and have no other way of accessing dental treatment.

"We're a dental charity, we're on the road all the time with our dental units, and there's been a huge queue all morning, people waiting to see us. Lots of people with really severe toothache for quite some time."

Dental charity Dentaid has been working in the Suffolk towns of Leiston and Bury St Edmunds. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Dentaid has already run clinics in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk in November where they saw 73 patients over two days. They are returning to the town on Thursday.

Steve Marsling, who helps run the campaign group Toothless in Suffolk, said: "We're in this situation because the NHS dental service has been a Cinderella service for years.

"It's virtually on the point of collapse in whole swathes of the country, in particular in Leiston where we had two dental surgeries and now we don't have any.

"We shouldn't have to be here. We shouldn't have to be relying on charity.

"We're the fifth richest country in the world and we can't get a dental service and yet people are still paying their National Insurance contributions, but they're getting nothing back for it."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are providing the NHS with £50m to secure up to 350,000 additional dental appointments to allow people suffering from oral pain, disease and infection to get the care they need.

"We have also taken unprecedented action to support NHS dentists throughout the pandemic, including by providing full income protection for practices unable to deliver their usual level of activity."