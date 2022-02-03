Polls have opened in the Southend West by-election to select a successor to Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed at a constituency surgery last year.

The Conservative MP was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats will not stand candidates in Thursday's by-election contest.

Sir David, 69, who secured an increased majority of 14,459 in the 2019 general election, had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

The Conservatives have selected barrister Anna Firth as their candidate to succeed him.

Southend West has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1950.

Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering Sir David. The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 last year.

Ali denied the charges at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December and faces a trial later this year.

The full list of candidates standing in the Southend West by-election is:

Freedom Alliance. The Real Alternative: Christopher Anderson

English Democrats - "Protect Our Borders": Catherine Blaiklock

No Description: Olga Childs

Heritage Party: Ben Downton

Conservative Party: Anna Firth

Independent: Jayda Fransen

UK Independence Party: Steve Laws

English Constitution Party, Freedom: Graham Moore

Psychedelic Movement: Jason Pilley

