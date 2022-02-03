Emergency services have been called to a nursery after children reported feeling ill with a cough and a rash.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to the Kindred Huntingdon Day Nursery on Thrapston Road in Brampton, with other emergency services sent as a precaution.

It said a "small number" of children and staff had reported feeling unwell, and investigations were taking place.

In a joint statement with the UK Health Security Agency, the service said: "A small number of children and staff at a nursery are feeling unwell and have experienced some mild symptoms including a rash and cough. We are currently investigating the cause of this and as a precaution have emergency service staff on site."

It said parents had been notified and "the children are safe and being looked after".

"We are working together with the nursery to determine what the cause may be and if any measures need to be put in place to stop any further instances happening.

"This is all precautionary whilst we investigate and there is no current identified risk to the wider community."

A "small number" of children had been affected, said emergency services. Credit: ITV News Anglia

