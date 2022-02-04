10-year-old left in critical condition after family's parked car hit by BMW

A 10-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital after she was injured when a BMW drove into her family's parked car on Burlington Road in Ipswich.

At just before 7 pm, the black BMW had been requested to stop by police on London Road in the town centre but the driver failed to do so.

The collision occurred a short while after. Police say the driver of the black BMW then ran off in the direction of Civic Road.

The girl sustained a serious head injury and is being treated at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Her mother, father and a second younger child also went to the hospital to be checked over.

The driver has been described as wearing a long black padded coat with a white emoji design on the hood, light coloured tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to help trace his whereabouts.