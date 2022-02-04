Army bomb disposal experts were called in after a magnet fisherman pulled 52 explosives from a canal - and said his first reaction was "oh no, not again".

Dave Jordan, 44, discovered dozens of track explosives - small charges that are put on the surface of train tracks which bang when they are run over, to alert the driver to a hazard ahead - while fishing in the Grand Union Canal in Northampton on Thursday.

He said the explosives were each “roughly the size of a watch face”, adding that he did not know how they ended up in the canal.

Mr Jordan told the PA news agency that the explosives were “safer out than they are in” the canal.

“It’s exciting, but it’s very gut-wrenching as well," he said after locating the objects.

Mr Jordan said he began magnet fishing eight years ago Credit: Dave Jordan/PA

Though Mr Jordan had found explosives before while magnet fishing, this was the most he had ever found.

“When we get explosives, when we’re doing what we’re doing, it’s a bit of a ‘oh no, not again’," he said.

"Because we have to call the police. We have to pack up our magnets. We have to move on."

A British Army bomb disposal team conducted a “controlled explosion” of the objects, a statement from Northamptonshire Police said.

Police said they were called at 9.50am on Thursday “following reports that a man magnet fishing had pulled up a number of track explosives”.

“Officers from the EOD attended and at about 2.20pm, a controlled explosion was carried out”, the statement added.