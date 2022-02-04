The magic of the cup is in the air this weekend as many teams take a break from league action to set their sights on FA Cup glory instead.

It will be a particularly big occasion for Cambridge United who made all the headlines in the third round after dumping out Newcastle United, but local rivals Luton Town will be hoping to end their journey in round four.

Meanwhile, Norwich City and Peterborough United will both be taking time out from their respective survival battles as they bid to find some momentum for the matches to come.

Here are some of the main taking points ahead of this weekend's ties...

Can Cambridge United pull off another shock?

Cambridge United celebrate their win at Newcastle United in the third round. Credit: PA

Cambridge United were the big third round giant-killers as they knocked out Premier League side Newcastle United on their home patch.

That 1-0 win at St James' Park is something that will live long in the memory for U's fans, but now they've had a taste of it, everyone at the club is greedy for more

This time they'll have home advantage in front of a packed out Abbey Stadium as they take on local rivals Luton Town, who themselves are riding on the crest of a wave at the moment having moved to within just three points of the play-off spots in the Championship.

It has all the makings of a classic cup tie under the lights, and both managers say it's a game they can't wait for.

Play video

Hear from Mark Bonner and Nathan Jones

"I think it will hook people and will be a really good atmosphere," Cambridge boss Mark Bonner said.

"That's what the competition does. When you've had the highlight of the Newcastle game, people follow the story. It's a great occasion for us. It's a really tough game, Luton are having a great season, but we'll give it the best shot we've got."

Luton's Nathan Jones added: "They'll (Cambridge) be bang up for it. It's a local-ish game, it's a game that they'll desperately want to win and we're looking forward to it. The FA Cup is something that we all love, and we're delighted with the tie."

Norwich City welcome back influential duo

Mathias Normann has been out injured since November. Credit: PA

Norwich City didn't do any business in the January transfer window, partly because they knew that they had key players about to return from injury.

The most influential of those is Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann who has been missing since November with a pelvic injury.

However, both he and fellow central midfielder Billy Gilmour are back in contention for Saturday's trip to fellow Premier League side Wolves - a huge boost for a Canaries team who go into this tie with a degree of confidence having won their last two matches in the league.

One man who definitely won't feature is Todd Cantwell who's joined Bournemouth on loan for the rest of the season, and head coach Dean Smith admits a fresh start away from Norfolk was the best outcome for both club and player.

Play video

Hear from Norwich head coach Dean Smith

"We were all hoping that Todd could recapture the form that we'd seen in the previous Premier League campaign. I gave him a start in my first game and we've been working very hard with him, but unfortunately he didn't recapture that form," said Smith.

"He felt it was the right time to go and get some games elsewhere. He wasn't in the squad at the time because of his form. Whether that be down to a lack of confidence, I don't know, but it certainly wasn't a lack of attitude."

Could a cup run inspire an upturn in fortunes for Peterborough United?

Siriki Dembélé left Peterborough United on deadline day. Credit: PA

Things look pretty bleak for Peterborough United right now.

Posh are two points adrift of safety in the Championship, haven't won any of their past five league games and have just sold one of their best players, Siriki Dembélé, to Bournemouth.

So this weekend's FA Cup tie against QPR could represent a welcome distraction and the perfect opportunity to kickstart their season.

That's certainly the view of manager Darren Ferguson who believes the confidence a win could bring would breathe new life into their survival bid.

"A good FA Cup run get a season like ours up and running again,” said Ferguson.

"It’s been an unpleasant season so far, but just imagine the lift the players, the club and the fans would get from winning on Saturday and then getting a tie against a Liverpool or a Manchester United. That will be part of our motivation to win what will be a proper cup tie against strong opposition."

