Investigations are continuing after children at a nursery reported feeling ill with a cough and a rash.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service sent crews to the Kindred Huntingdon Day Nursery on Thrapston Road in Brampton on Thursday after reports that a "small number" of children and staff had reported feeling unwell.

Other emergency services were sent as a precaution.

In a joint statement from with UK Health Security Agency, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said:"Emergency services responded as a precaution, after a small number of children and staff at a nursery experienced some mild symptoms including a rash and cough.

Emergency crews were called to a nursery in Brampton, Cambridgeshire. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"A clinician and a matron have been on-site to assess the children before they returned home to their parents and guardians. Staff have also been assessed and treated accordingly.

"Working alongside the nursery, investigations into the cause continue."

