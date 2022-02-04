Police investigating the death of a university academic more than a week ago have launched a murder investigation.

Dr Minguk Seo, a research fellow at Cranfield University in Bedford, was found at a property in Countess Way, Broughton in Milton Keynes on 25 January.

A post-mortem examination carried out last week failed to establish the 31-year-old's cause of death.

A 32-year-old woman, also from Milton Keynes, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, and has been released on conditional bail while investigations continue to establish the cause of death.

Det Supt Kevin Brown, of Thames Valley Police’s major crime unit, said: “This is a very complex investigation and we are working with HM Coroner to establish the cause of death of Dr Seo.

“I would like to reassure the public that we are thoroughly investigating the circumstances, and there is no wider threat to the local community.

The body of Dr Seo was found at a property on Countess Way Credit: ITV News Anglia

“Although we have made an arrest in connection with this incident, at this stage, this is still being treated as an unexplained death, and speculation is both unhelpful and could also be distressing for Dr Seo’s family, who have been made aware and are being supported at this very difficult time.”

A spokesperson from the university said: “Dr Seo was a talented and highly respected colleague at Cranfield University, and had a promising academic career ahead of him.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends and all who knew him.”

