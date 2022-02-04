Play areas in Northamptonshire's parks to become smoke-free zones

Play areas in Northamptonshire's country parks are due to become smoke free zones in a bid to stop children from picking up the habit.

The proposal was put forward by Public Health and backed by both North and West Northamptonshire councils.

The local authorities say there are around 96,000 smokers in Northamptonshire, with the county seeing more than 7,000 hospital admissions, 300,000 GP appointments, 30 house fires and more than 1,000 deaths.

Executive councillor for health at North Northants, Helen Harrison, said: "Exposure to second-hand smoke while enjoying these areas is sadly not uncommon".

Her counterpart at West Northants, Matt Golby, said the move meant parks "remain a safe and fun place".

Signs have now been erected banning smoking Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Harrison said parks "play an important role in helping our residents explore the great outdoors with friends and family, and thousands flock to enjoy these areas every year, myself included.

"Despite our country parks being the epitome of a healthy and active lifestyle, exposure to second-hand smoke while enjoying these areas is sadly not uncommon, even in children's play areas."