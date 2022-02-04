Police officers drew a crowd of onlookers as they shredded hundreds of cannabis plants in a town centre after discovering suspected drug farms.

A section of the High Street in Colchester was cordoned off by officers as they shredded more than 500 plants using a machine similar to a garden wood chipper.

Essex Police said that due to the location and the volume of the drugs they decided not to transport the plants away from the scene.

Police said some 500 plants were found when they raided the property Credit: Essex Police

The police discovered the cannabis growing on Tuesday afternoon and initially arrested four men. Since then, two men have been charged.

Ch Insp Rob Huddleston, Colchester district commander, said: “Specialist officers will remain at the scene today as we gather evidence to identify all those involved in this cultivation.

"Of course, there will be some concern among our community after this discovery, but I know this investigation is moving along quickly.

"Four people have been arrested and we are also following several other lines of inquiry."

