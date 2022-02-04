The train line running between Norwich and Lowestoft is expected to re-open today.

The track was badly damaged by floodwater at Haddiscoe on Sunday 30 January.

Video footage shows flood waters gushing under a damaged section of train line, leaving tracks suspended in mid-air, only metres from a passenger service which came to a stop just in time.

The embankment and the stones that support the track were washed away due to a combination of high tides and winds.

Six passengers had to be rescued from the train although no one was injured.

Extensive repair work has now taken place to get the line running again.

A Greater Anglia spokesperson said: "We would like to thank customers for their patience this week while the work has been carried out. Rail replacement buses will continue to run until the line reopens so passengers can complete their journeys."

Network Rail say engineers have been working round the clock to get the issue fixed for passengers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A bus replacement service has been running for passengers in the meantime.

Its hoped the train track will fully reopen later today.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: "Work has progressed well on site and we plan to reopen the line on Saturday morning. We are aware of further adverse weather conditions on Friday night, so we ask that passengers continue to check for updates before planning their journeys."