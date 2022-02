February 2022

A selection of stunning images of the weather in the Anglia region October 2021.

Send your pictures to angliaweather@itv.com to feature

Or tweet @ChrisPage90 and @WeatherAisling

Use #AngliaPOTW on Instagram

Daffodils on a cold Friday afternoon, the 4th of February 2022 Credit: uwhoandyr

Sunny spells on a cold Friday in Norwich on the 4th of February 2022 Credit: @TractorWalking

Sleet on Friday the 4th of February 2022 in Essex Credit: Joanne Joyce

A brief snow flurry in Hertfordshire on Friday the 4th of February 2022 Credit: Jan Brown

A bright and breezy day on the 3rd of January 2022 at Cley-next-the-Sea Credit: @SapphireHeather

Sunset in Suffolk on Wednesday the 2nd of February 2022 Credit: @GPearsonJPEGS