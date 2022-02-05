Bird flu closes Pensthorpe Nature Reserve in Norfolk

The owners of Pensthorpe Natural Park near Fakenham in Norfolk have closed the reserve to visitors because of an outbreak of avian flu. It's thought wild birds brought the disease to the popular attraction which is a haven for wildlife.

Defra have been informed and the park is stressing there is no danger to humans. Pensthorpe has 53 resident flamingos and many cranes.

Flamingoes at Pensthorpe Nature Reserve Credit: ITV Anglia

This is the statement released this evening.

"An Avian Influenza Protection Zone (AIPZ) has previously been declared to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and captive birds.

Since then, a case of avian influenza has unfortunately been confirmed at Pensthorpe Natural Park – this is most likely due to wild birds visiting the reserve who carry the disease.

Whilst this strain isn’t harmful to humans, we have made the decision to close the park with immediate effect (effective from this evening, Saturday 5th February) to mitigate any further risk to our birds, and any birds outside the area.

We have been liaising with the leading organisations including DEFRA, to ensure the correct procedures are adhered to and will continue to monitor the situation.

Pensthorpe Natural Park will be re-opening its doors as soon as it is safe for our birds, and we look forward to welcoming back our visitors shortly.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will offer full refunds to all visitors who have booked to visit tomorrow (Sunday 6th February), if you have any further questions, please don’t hesitate to email info@pensthorpe.com, please keep an eye on our social channels and website for up to date information.

Thank you for understanding."