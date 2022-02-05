Greater Anglia to run more weekday train services from today

Greater Anglia is adding more weekday train services from Monday 7 February in anticipation of more people travelling to work as coronavirus Plan B restrictions continue ease.

More trains will run on all the main routes into London Liverpool Street from Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southend Victoria, Cambridge, Bishop’s Stortford and Hertford East.

Greater Anglia say they have seen a steady increase in passenger numbers since the Government removed its work from home guidance.

The intercity service between Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester and London Liverpool Street will become half hourly for most of the day, only operating hourly for parts of the evening.

The Stansted Express service between London and Stansted Airport will continue with mostly two trains an hour but with three trains an hour at certain times.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: “We’re pleased to be to welcoming customers back, whether they’re travelling to work or school and college, or for a fun leisure trip.

“We want to provide a safe, reliable and punctual service for our customers, but we also want to provide the best possible value for taxpayers as we are now funded entirely by the government and so ultimately taxpayers.

“We’re asking passengers to continue to wear face coverings on our trains and stations, following government advice to wear them in busy places."