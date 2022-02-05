Police have arrested a man in connection with a fail to stop road traffic collision in Ipswich.

The incident took place on Thursday at about 7pm when a black BMW 116i car collided with a parked Daihatsu Sirion vehicle containing a family of four people on Burlington Road.

A girl, inside the parked car, sustained a serious head injury as a result. The incident happened on the eve of her 11th birthday.

A 22 year old male was arrested yesterday evening on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and where he currently remains.