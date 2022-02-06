Peterborough will face Premier League leaders Manchester City while Luton welcome third placed Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Norwich are set for a confrontation with second placed Liverpool at Anfield after they beat Cardiff City 3-1 this afternoon.

It means clubs from our region will face the three strongest teams left in the competition on league form.

Peterborough reached the last 16 for the first time in 36 years with a 2-0 win over Championship rivals QPR at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Manager Darren Ferguson said his substitutes had a big impact as goals from Joe Ward and substitute Ricky-Jady Jones took Posh through to the last 16 for only the fifth time in their history.

Ferguson said: "It was a great result for us and a good clean sheet, which was needed. We rode our luck with set-pieces in the first half and I wasn't convinced with how we dealt with them.

"In the second half we looked more of a threat than we did in the first half. The result was the most important thing. Performance-wise, it was a solid, resilient and determined performance."

Sammie Szmodics and goal-scorer Jones turned in impressive displays off the bench and Ferguson felt their contribution was key.

He said: "We had more energy in the second half. The substitutes really helped us today and I felt QPR were too comfortable in the first half.

Now Ferguson will hope the cup form can help his side in their battle to climb up the Championship table.

Cambridge United's Jack Lankester and Luton Town's Amari'i Bell battle for the ball Credit: PA Images

Luton got past the fourth round for the first time in nine years with a 3-0 success at Cambridge.

Goals in the first quarter from Reece Burke and Carlos Mendes Gomes ensured there little prospect of the League One side pulling off another shock but the win was only sealed three minutes from the end when Admiral Muskwe scored.

Cambridge were unable to repeat their giant-killing heroics of the previous round.

Meanwhile at Norwich, goal scorer Kenny McLean praised the feel-good factor after his side sealed victory at Wolves.

The 1-0 win was enough to put the Canaries into the fifth round for just the second time in a decade.

McLean's looping header in first-half stoppage time sealed the victory in a drab contest at Molineux, with the hosts failing to create enough chances to force extra-time.

Norwich were bottom of the Premier League over Christmas and all-but written off in some quarters but have now won four of their last five games in all competitions.

That form has seen Norwich move out of the relegation zone and continue on in the FA Cup and McLean has been happy with the recent turnaround in results.

"It feels good to be winning games," he told canaries.co.uk.

"Everything feels better when you winning so we have just got to continue doing that as much as we can.

"Cup competitions are quite special and you want to do as well as you can in them and I think you could see that, from the performance today, everybody was desperate to get the next win and it is good that we have managed to do that.

"We look at it as something to build on. We will be back in again tomorrow because we have got a game on Wednesday. So, we will recover tomorrow, and we will go again."

That game comes at home to Crystal Palace as Dean Smith's side aim to continue their survival bid.