People are being warned to stay away from Vale Road in Mundesley in Norfollk after huge cracks appeared close to a recent big land slip.

Big cracks found in Vale Road, Mundesley Credit: HM Coastguard Bacton

HM Coastguard Bacton said it was called to investigate a "cliff slippage" at 8.45pm last night.

It said it found "substantial cracks" in 40ft (12.2m) of the parking area which were opening up while they were there.

One of the large cracks that have appeared in Vale Road in Mundesley Credit: HM Coastguard Bacton

