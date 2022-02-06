Public warned to stay away after huge cracks appear close to big land slip at Mundesley in Norfolk
People are being warned to stay away from Vale Road in Mundesley in Norfollk after huge cracks appeared close to a recent big land slip.
HM Coastguard Bacton said it was called to investigate a "cliff slippage" at 8.45pm last night.
It said it found "substantial cracks" in 40ft (12.2m) of the parking area which were opening up while they were there.
