Ipswich : Man in court over hit and run which left girl hurt

A 22-year-old man is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning charged in connection with a hit and run crash which left a girl of 11 with a serious head injury.

A family of four were sat in a parked car in Burlington Road in the town when a black BMW collided with them on Thursday evening. The girl is in a serious but stable condition at Addebrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

Adam Darbous of Cecil Road, Ipswich has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop after a collision and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.