Norfolk police investigating a fatal crash in Framingham Pigot, southeast of Norwich, are appealing to the drivers of two vehicles to come forward.

The crash happened last Thursday 27 January on the A146 around 12.30pm and involved three vehicles, a motorbike, a Vauxhall Combo van and a Ford Transit van.

Emergency services attended and despite treatment, the rider of the motorbike, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are keen to trace the drivers of two vehicles that had been travelling on the A146 towards Loddon, around the time of the collision.

Both vehicles were seen to make a right turn into Newarch Lane, a narrow county lane at the crossroads junction of the A146 and Sallow Lane.

The crash happened behind these vehicles and officers believe the drivers could be important witnesses.