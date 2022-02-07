This video contains distressing images Play video

CCTV video from Suffolk Police showing the robbery carried out by Craig Johnson

A man who dragged a woman around a shop by her neck and hair while brandishing a large knife has been jailed.

Craig Johnson, 39, threatened staff while attempting to rob a convenience store in Eye in Suffolk in March 2020.

Later the same evening, he stole money and cigarettes from another shop in Leiston.

Police said Johnson had "an appalling history of violent crime" and had committed the robberies while on parole.

Johnson, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery, and was sentenced to six years and three months in prison, plus three years and nine months extended licence period.

The first happened on 29 March 2020 at 7.45pm at the McColl’s store in Church Street in Eye.

Johnson went into the shop, grabbed shop assistant by the neck and dragged her around the shop floor shouting: “Give me the money, open the tills, give me the money now.”

In a video released by Suffolk Police, Johnson can be seen dragging the woman around while leaning over the shop counter and attempting to open the tills.

He left the shop still brandishing the knife but without any money.

Police said the woman was left extremely shaken and suffered cuts and bruises during the incident.

Police say Craig Johnson dragged a shop worker around the store like a "rag doll" Credit: ITV News Anglia

An hour later, Johnson used the same tactics at the Londis in Sizewell Road, Leiston. He made off with cash and cigarettes but was arrested the next day by police.

Det Insp Matt Adams said: “Both of these crimes would have been horrific experiences for the shop staff to endure.

"During the attempted robbery in Eye, Craig Johnson dragged a young shop assistant around the store by her hair while holding a knife to her neck.

"He literally threw her around like a rag doll while demanding money from the tills," he said.

"This extreme use of violence was completely unnecessary. I found the CCTV of the incident quite disturbing and it’s hard to imagine the fear this young lady went through.

Mr Adams added: "Although she suffered several cuts and bruises, I am thankful that she escaped without serious injury."