The family of an 83-year-old man who died after being hit by a car have paid tribute to him as someone who "lived his life with a smile on his face".

Pedestrian David Keech died when a red Mercedes Vito crashed at about 5.35pm on 11 December on Cannon Street in Wellingborough.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries but died on Sunday, January 2.

His family said in a statement: “David was a kind and caring man who was a loving husband and father who took great pleasure in spending time with his four grandchildren.

"He had many areas of interest from classic cars, having rebuilt a Triumph GT6, through to actually racing in his younger years.

"His positivity was infectious even after his cancer diagnoses some 18 months ago. He lived his life with a smile on his face.

"We all miss him incredibly.”