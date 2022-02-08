A coach driver who was killed in a crash on the M1 in Hertfordshire has been described by his family as a "lovely gentleman".

Stephen Kitching, 57, died when his coach collided with a lorry near Hemel Hempstead on Sunday, 30 January.

The 57 year old from Kendal in Cumbria had been driving on the northbound carriageway between Hemel Hempstead and Redbourn when the crash happened.

Dawn Dixon, Mr Kitching's sister, said: “Stephen was a lovely gentleman. Anyone who met him would leave with a smile and a sore stomach from laughing.

“He leaves behind sisters, nephews, nieces and great nieces and he will be sadly missed.”

Sgt Simon Cooper, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Stephen’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Our enquiries are continuing in order to establish the circumstances around what happened and we are still appealing for any witnesses who haven’t yet spoken to police to please come forward.

"We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage of the incident, or of the vehicles travelling in the area prior to it.”

A 29-year-old woman, who was arrested at the scene, is no longer under investigation for causing death by dangerous driving.

She remains under investigation for driving above the alcohol limit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hertfordshire Police on 101.