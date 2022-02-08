A multibillion-pound deal for US tech giant Nvidia to buy Cambridgeshire-based microchip designer Arm has collapsed.

The $40bn (£29.5bn) purchase of the Cambridge company had been under regulatory scrutiny in the UK and elsewhere since it was first announced in 2020.

In a statement, Nvidia and Softbank - Arm's parent company - said the deal had been terminated because of "significant regulatory challenges preventing the consummation of the transaction".

Daniel Zeichner, MP for Cambridge, who has been vocally against the deal, described the announcement as "welcome".

Mr Zeichner said: "I've been worried about the effect [the deal] has had on employees in Cambridge and I know morale has been quite low for a while now.

"The important thing is to end the uncertainty and get Arm back on track, because it's a great Cambridge success story.

"It's a key national asset. This is one of our great companies and we need to make sure that we don't just leave it in the hands of international transactions which don't secure the interests of the UK economy."

Last year, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) raised concerns over the deal, saying in August that it feared the merger might restrict the access Nvidia's rivals have to Arm's technology, which is used by firms in making semiconductor chips and other products.

In addition, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries then ordered a more in-depth investigation into the deal on national security as well as competition grounds.

Arm is best known as the designer of processor chips used in most major smartphones, including Apple and Samsung, as well as other devices such as laptops.

In the wake of the deal collapsing, Softbank said Arm will start preparations for a public offering.

Masayoshi Son, Softbank Group's chief executive, said: "Arm is becoming a centre of innovation not only in the mobile computing revolution, but also in cloud computing, automotive, the Internet of Things and the metaverse, and has entered its second growth phase.

"We will take this opportunity and start preparing to take Arm public, and to make even further progress."