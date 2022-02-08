A £10,000 reward has been offered to help catch those responsible for the brutal killing of a man in an Essex park more than six months ago.

Terry Leeks, 46, died after being assaulted in Northlands Park in Basildon in the early hours of 11 July 2021.

Murder detectives from Essex Police have been posting leaflets with details of the Crimestoppers reward to homes and businesses in the Northlands Park area.

Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, who is leading the investigation, said: “Every day that passes where Terry’s family don’t have justice for his death is another day of pain for them.

“There are people out in the community who know what happened to Terry and who was responsible.

“Nearly seven months on from his death, it’s more important than ever that those people come forward to us or the independent charity Crimestoppers and report what they know.

“No matter how small or insignificant you believe this information to be, it may be the key to providing answers and justice for Terry’s family.”

A reward of up to £10,000 has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers to help find Terry Leeks' killers. Credit: Crimestoppers

In total, 13 people have been arrested in connection with Mr Leeks' death.

Four of them – two boys aged 15 and 17 and two men aged 19 – have been released under investigation.

Nine others have been told they face no further action.

In November last year, the independent charity Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Terry’s murder.