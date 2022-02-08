Pensthorpe Natural Park is set to re-open its doors from Wednesday after being closed for three days because of bird flu.

Wild birds are thought to have brought the disease to the reserve, which is famous for its collection of flamingos and cranes.

The bird collection will remain in a safe environment and closed to visitors for now.

APHA veterinary officers have found the virus is not harmful to humans and visitors should be allowed back.

Bill and Deb Jordan, owners of Pensthorpe Natural Park said: “Our birds and all of the animals here at Pensthorpe are of huge importance to us, so it’s been a worrying time as we want to ensure they are all safe and healthy.

“Swift action was taken to limit the spread of the disease amongst our birds and we are delighted that the park has been given the thumbs up to re-open to the public.

“We will continue to liaise with DEFRA and monitor our birds as their safety is our priority but we are looking forward to welcoming people back to Pensthorpe this week.”

The park’s February half-term activities will be going ahead as planned.