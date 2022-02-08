A man in his 90s has died after being hit by a vehicle in a car park in Essex.

The man was walking near a Pets At Home store in Pitsea, Basildon, when he was struck by a car on Sunday.

Essex Police were called the car park in High Road at around 1.45pm and later confirmed the man had died at the scene.

His next of kin have been made aware.

The car park was closed for several hours to allow officers to carry out an investigation but reopened shortly after 6pm.

Essex Police said: "We need anyone who witnessed the collision but did not speak with officers at the scene to contact us.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who has any dash cam footage."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.