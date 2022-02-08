His new job will see him cracking the whip with backbenchers - but until now Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris has been more accustomed to cracking dad jokes on Twitter.

The Northamptonshire member has been appointed as chief whip in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's latest reshuffle.

Mr Johnson has made a number of high profile appointments in the last few days, including Steve Barclay, the MP for North East Cambridgeshire as his chief of staff.

The reshuffle follows weeks of turmoil after allegations of parties at Downing Street emerged, and criticism from civil servant Sue Gray that the culture at No 10 needed to change.

Mr Heaton-Harris, who has been the MP for Daventry since 2010, was formerly a Foreign Office minister, and has also served as a whip under Theresa May.

Though his latest role will require him to enforce government policy as a whip, Heaton-Harris is also a prolific joker.

He regularly posts gags, which some have disparagingly called "dad jokes", on Twitter.

Here are some of his best (or worst).

Other MPs from the Anglia region to be given jobs in the reshuffle included Michael Ellis (Northampton North), who became a Cabinet Office minister in addition to being paymaster general, and James Cleverly (Braintree) who was previously Middle East minister and has become Europe minister.