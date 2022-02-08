Thieves snatched three puppies after breaking into a house - and police are now asking people to be on the lookout for them.

Officers were called to a house in Irchester, Northamptonshire, on Sunday to reports that three Dachshund puppies had been stolen, as well as jewellery.

The dogs are described as a black and tan miniature Dachshund, a red dapple miniature Dachshund with a distinct white fleck on her iris underneath her left eye pupil and a red standard Dachshund.

The burglary is believed to have taken place between 3pm and 9pm in Baker Crescent.

Some of the items stolen in the burglary. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Northamptonshire police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle parked or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

They also want to hear from anyone who has been offered the dogs or items of jewellery for sale in unusual circumstances.