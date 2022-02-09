The two sons of Diane Stewart have paid tribute to their "amazing" mother, as their father was convicted of murdering her more than a decade ago.

Ian Stewart was convicted of the 47-year-old's murder, which happened in 2010, at Huntingdon Crown Court on Wednesday.

The investigation was launched when police noticed similarities between Mrs Stewart's death and that of her husband's fiancee Helen Bailey in 2017, for which he was also convicted of murder.

Her cause of death was recorded at the time as Sudden Unexplained Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP) but a jury found Stewart guilty of murder.

Jamie and Oliver Stewart both gave evidence to the trial Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Stewarts' two sons, Jamie and Oliver, who gave evidence at the three-and-a-half-week trial, said her death had been "the toughest time of our life".

In a statement, they said: “Our Mum was amazing. All the people we have spoken to and things we have heard since her death have only enhanced this feeling.

"We were privileged to have a wonderful caring upbringing and we were supported through all the activities and hobbies that we undertook.

"It’s been really upsetting the last six years to have to recall the events of the toughest time of our life.

"We now look forward to recalling the many happy moments we had growing up as a family."

Wendy Bellamy-Lee, Diane’s sister, and her brother Christopher Lem, said: “Diane was a very special, caring and capable person.

"She will always be greatly loved and hugely missed by her family and all who knew her.

"We have many happy memories of growing up together through the years and later having close bonds sharing our family lives together.

"Tragically she died far too soon. She will always be in our hearts."