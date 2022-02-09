The wife of a man who has been missing for more than a week has pleaded for him to come home, describing him as a "wonderful husband and father".

Christopher Scales, 40, went missing from his house in the New Town area of Colchester on February 1.

Essex Police said officers are carrying out "highly visible" searches for him, and have shared a message from Christopher's wife.

Emma Robinson, 48, said: “Chris, no matter where you are, how you are feeling or what you are doing, please come home.

“If you can’t come home for whatever reason, please just let us know that you are safe.

“You are loved; you are so kind, and you are a wonderful husband and father. Please come home.”

Christopher and Emma, who have been together for 22 years, have two children, Harry, 20, and Lily, 15.

Emma added: “I am worried; Harry and Lily are worried about you and we all just want you to come home.”

Care worker Christopher left his home shortly after 9pm on Tuesday February 1.

Emma added: “Christopher is loved by everyone, he is so popular. He has so many friends and brings so much joy to peoples’ lives.

“I have had about 500 messages of support from friends and people across Colchester – it has been so comforting and I would like to say thank you to everyone.”

Christopher was last known to be wearing a new black or dark blue Lacoste t-shirt, a black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, black Reebok trainers with a white sole and a dark blue denim Sherpa jacket.

He is about 5ft 8ins tall, has a beard and brown hair.

If you see him or know where he is, please contact 101 immediately. Always dial 999 in an emergency.