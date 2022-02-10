The family of a Canadian teenager who was fatally stabbed have thanked people in England for the support they have received in the wake of her death.

Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was found at a house in Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February. Her boyfriend has been charged with her murder.

Her family in British Columbia have released tributes to the aspiring lawyer, in which they thanked the Chelmsford community for its response - in particular members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who organised a vigil for Ms Wadsworth and shared it with them in Canada.

"They were able to do something for Ashley that we couldn’t, and we will be forever thankful," they said in a statement.

“How lucky are we to have people from across the world care so much about a family that they have never met?”

The statement also paid tribute to her, describing her as a “kind” and “beautiful” woman who was “fiercely loving and loyal to her family and friends” alike.

Ashley Wadsworth

Ms Wadsworth had come to England to be with her boyfriend whom she met online.

The family said they admired Ms Wadsworth's sense of adventure, having travelled extensively within Canada and further afield to Mexico, California and England.

She spoke three languages - English, French and Spanish - and had a dream of becoming a lawyer.

The family said that she had recently found her faith in the Mormon church and was excited to share that with others.

Jack Sepple, 23, of Tennyson Road in Chelmsford, will appear in court again on 7 March charged with murder.