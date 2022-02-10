Police are appealing for help after burglars stole the ashes of the victim's dead baby.

The ashes were in a purple string draw satin pouch which was taken from a house on Normanston Drive at Lowestoft in Suffolk.

The burglary happened between 3.45pm and 5.20pm on Thursday 3 February.

The burglars broke in by smashing a rear patio door, unlocking the doors with the inside key. They also took jewellery and valuables from the main bedroom.

It is thought dogs at a neighbour’s property were disturbed and were barking around 5pm when they probably heard the smashing glass.

It comes after a Birmingham mum appealed for help after her stillborn daughter's ashes were stolen in a burglary last week.

Catherine Farell-Breen, 31, pleaded with the burglars: "If you have a heart, please return it" after they took the urn and a number of other items on February 4 while she was out working at her waitressing job.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or spotted anything suspicious regarding the latest burglary in Suffolk is asked to contact Lowestoft CID, quoting crime reference 37/7115/22.