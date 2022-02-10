Bendell's damaged van was recorded on dashcam by a passing motorist Credit: Essex Police

A killer driver who took his van to a scrap yard to destroy evidence after he was involved in a fatal hit-and-run with a motorcyclist has been jailed.

Adrian Bendell was driving on the wrong side of the road when he crashed into Mark Norris's motorbike in Fyfield in Essex, and then fled the scene, said police.

The 50-year-old from Braintree took his white Ford Escort van to a scrap yard that same day in an attempt to hide his involvement, but his heavily damaged vehicle was recorded on dashcam and officers traced it back to him.

The crash in Ongar Road on 10 August killed Mr Norris, 47, and left his 17-year-old pillion passenger with a bleed on the brain.

Despite extensive treatment, she has since permanently lost the use of one arm.

Adrian Bendell was jailed for 12 years after pleading guilty to all charges. Credit: Essex police

Two days after the collision, officers were given information that the van had been taken to a scrap yard in Cressing. When police executed a warrant, they found white Ford vehicle parts in a skip.

Bendell, who was told by the owner of the scrap yard to hand himself in, was traced and arrested by officers on 13 August, three days after the collision.

He was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and failing to report a collision.

He admitted all charges apart from perverting the course of justice at Chelmsford Crown Court in September. On Wednesday, at the same court, he admitted that charge and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Mark Norris, 47, died at the scene of the crash in Fyfield, Essex. Credit: Family photo/Essex Police

Insp Mark Fraser, from Essex Police, said: “Mark Norris was dearly loved by those who knew him and his death has had a massive impact on them.

"Adrian Bendell was reckless and his actions after the collision were callous.

"Rather than stop to try and help Mark and his passenger, he made off, leaving him to die.

"His first thought was how he could cover his tracks and dispose of the vehicle.

"Through the dedication of the team working on this case, he was unable to get away with his crime and has now faces justice."

Bendell was also disqualified for seven and-a-half years and will be required to take an extended driving test.