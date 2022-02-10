Play video

Almost four months after the body of a 63-year-old man was found in his flat in Norwich, detectives have released CCTV footage of someone they believe could have been a key witness.

The body of Leslie Smith was found inside his home in Suffolk Square on the 17th of October, 2021. A murder investigation was launched shortly after.

However, the cause of his death is still a mystery.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at the time. While it didn't reveal how Mr Smith died, it did show that he could have suffered an injury, and police say unlawful injury cannot be ruled out.

Police have now released a CCTV image which shows a man carrying a backpack walking on Park Lane, off Earlham Road, on Tuesday 5th of October 2021 shortly before 7.40pm.

While it doesn't show the man's face, police say they're hoping someone might be able to recognise themselves in the footage.

Senior Investigating Officer Chris Burgess said: " Perhaps this is the route you take regularly to work or on your way home."

Two people, a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of murder in October and later released under investigation.

Chris Burgess said: “We’ve carried out a number of enquiries in efforts to establish the circumstances of Mr Smith’s death.

"Part of this work has involved CCTV, forensic, witness and house to house enquiries. As a result, we’ve identified a man who may have witnessed something relevant to this investigation and we would be keen to identify them."

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 08000 555 111