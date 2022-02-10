A university swimming pool is set to reopen two weeks after a man got into difficulties and then died in hospital.

The incident at the Sportspark at the University of East Anglia happened on 27 January.

The man was taken to the nearby Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in a critical condition but died at around 5am the following day.

In a tweet, the Sportspark confirmed it would open again on Sunday.

It said it had taken time to ensure it could "reopen operationally", adding: "We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding, and we will be contacting them about any payment adjustments."

The man's death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive is under way.